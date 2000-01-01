Company Profile

Harsco provides industrial mill services to steel and nonferrous metal producers in more than 30 countries, including the United States. It also supplies gas-control and gas-containment products internationally, scaffolding services to the industrial maintenance and construction markets, and railway maintenance-of-way equipment and services. Harsco's other businesses include providing process equipment, industrial grating, and slag abrasives.Harsco Corp is a provider of industrial services and engineered products. The company has three reportable segment namely Harsco Metals and Minerals, Harsco Industrial and Harsco Rail.