Hartshead Resources NL Ordinary Shares (ASX:HHR) Share Price

HHR
Hartshead Resources NL Ordinary Shares
APAC company
Energy
Oil & Gas E&P
Company Profile
Hartshead Resources NL is building a financially, technically, and environmentally responsible European Energy business. It is the owner and operator of License P2607 on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, in the Southern Gas Basin. The License contains multiple gas fields, some of which have been only partially developed. The company also has operations in Poland.
Symbol
ASX:HHR
ISIN
AU0000154148
Currency
AUD
