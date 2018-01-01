Hartshead Resources NL Ordinary Shares (ASX:HHR) Share Price

Interactive Investor
Hartshead Resources NL Ordinary Shares (ASX:HHR)

Hartshead Resources NL is building a financially, technically, and environmentally responsible European Energy business. It is the owner and operator of License P2607 on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, in the Southern Gas Basin. The License contains multiple gas fields, some of which have been only partially developed. The company also has operations in Poland.

