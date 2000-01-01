Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience Inc is a US-based developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, specialized products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. Its primary focus is scientific instruments used to advance life science and research. With operations in North America and Europe, it sells through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world. The product brands of the company include Harvard Apparatus, DSI, Ponemah, Buxco, Biochrom, BTX, and MCS. The majority of its revenue comes from the United States.Harvard Bioscience Inc is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of scientific instruments, systems and lab consumables used to advance life science for basic research, drug discovery, clinical and environmental testing.