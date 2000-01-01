Company Profile

Harvest Technology Group Ltd, formerly Smart Marine Systems develops and sells marines products. The product portfolio includes - SAMS [Shark Attack Mitigation Systems] Visual Technology which is applied to wetsuits and ocean-going watercraft to potentially reduce the risk of shark attack. The company has researched and developed technology that is based on new understandings of the visual systems of large predatory sharks; Clever Buoy is a marine monitoring platform that contains a shark detection and response system that autonomously identifies large sharks from other species and sends warning signals to shore for human intervention response.; and Seabin, is an ocean plastics cleaning device that catches floating rubbish, oil, fuel and detergents and makes oceans cleaner.