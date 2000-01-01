Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:HVN)
- SymbolASX:HVN
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorDepartment Stores
- ISINAU000000HVN7
Harvey Norman Holdings Limited is the franchisor of Harvey Norman, a leading Australia-based retailer that sells goods from the electrical, computer, furniture, entertainment, and bedding sectors. The majority of earnings are generated in Australia, with international divisions gradually growing in significance.Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd is primarily engaged in an integrated retail, franchise, property and digital enterprise. The company grants franchises to independent proprietors under three leading brand names: Harvey Norman, Domayne and Joyce Mayne.