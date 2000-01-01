Company Profile

Hasbro is a branded play company providing children and families around the world with entertainment offerings based on a world-class brand portfolio. From toys and games to television programming, motion pictures, and a licensing program, Hasbro reaches customers by leveraging its well-known brands such as Transformers, Nerf, and Monopoly. Ownership stakes in Discovery Family, Backflip Studios, which develops mobile games, and animation studio Boulder Media bolster Hasbro's digital presence. The firm acquired Entertainment One, bolting on properties like Peppa Pig and PJ Masks, in 2019.Hasbro Inc provides children and family leisure time and entertainment products and services which includes manufacturing and marketing of games and toys. It reaches customers by leveraging its well-known brands such as Transformers, Monopoly, and Nerf.