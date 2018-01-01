Interactive Investor
HashiCorp Inc Ordinary Shares Class A (NASDAQ:HCP) Share Price

HCP

HashiCorp Inc Ordinary Shares Class A

North American company

Technology

Software - Infrastructure

Research

News & analysis

Company Profile

HashiCorp Inc is engaged in solving the infrastructure challenges of cloud adoption by enabling an operating model that unlocks the full potential of modern public and private clouds. Its cloud operating model provides consistent workflows and a standardized approach to automate the processes involved in delivering applications in the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. Its main commercial products are Terraform, Vault, Consul, and Nomad.

NASDAQ:HCP

US4181001037

USD

Latest HCP News