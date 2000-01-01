Hastings Group Holdings (LSE:HSTG)

UK company
  • Market Cap£1.181bn
  • SymbolLSE:HSTG
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Property & Casualty
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BYRJH519

Company Profile

Hastings Group Holdings PLC provides general insurance services to the UK car, van, bike and home insurance market. The group has two reportable trading segments, the underwriting business segment, and retail segment.

