Hastings Group Holdings (LSE:HSTG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HSTG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HSTG
- Market Cap£1.181bn
- SymbolLSE:HSTG
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Property & Casualty
- Currency
- ISINGB00BYRJH519
Company Profile
Hastings Group Holdings PLC provides general insurance services to the UK car, van, bike and home insurance market. The group has two reportable trading segments, the underwriting business segment, and retail segment.