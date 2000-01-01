Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HAS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HAS

  • Market CapAUD121.920m
  • SymbolASX:HAS
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000HAS0

Company Profile

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd is engaged in rare earths exploration in Western Australia. Projects undertaken by company include Brockman project and Yangibana project.

Latest HAS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .