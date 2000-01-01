Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS)
- Market CapAUD121.920m
- SymbolASX:HAS
- IndustryBasic Material
- ISINAU000000HAS0
Hastings Technology Metals Ltd is engaged in rare earths exploration in Western Australia. Projects undertaken by company include Brockman project and Yangibana project.