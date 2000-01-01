Company Profile

Haulotte Group manufactures materials lifting equipment such as aerial work platforms and telehandlers. Other than these machines, the group also offers financing solutions for investments in such machines as well as technical help, training services, spare parts supply, and equipment maintenance services. Its activities are further classified into three segments, which are manufacture and sale of lifting equipment, rental of lifting equipment, and services (spare parts, repairs, and financing). The group's geographic reach encompasses Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific. Its major revenue contributor is the manufacture and sale of lifting equipment segment in the Europe region.