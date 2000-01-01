Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc is a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides various products such as Sofa Tables, Sleepers, End Tables, Cocktail Tables, Accent Pieces, Display Cabinets, Wall Decor, Florals and Tress, and other related products. The company operates primarily in the Southern and Midwestern U.S. All its activities are encompassed in its Merchandise division. The company derives the majority of its revenue from its upholstery products and, secondarily, from bedroom furniture.Haverty Furniture Companies Inc is a retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It sells home furnishings in its retail stores and via its website and offers mattresses products such as Sealy, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Tempur-Pedic.