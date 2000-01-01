Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:HE)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HE

  • Market Cap$3.723bn
  • SymbolNYSE:HE
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Regulated Electric
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4198701009

Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries is the parent company of three Hawaii-based regulated utilities and Hawaii's third- largest financial institution, American Savings Bank. The utilities provide electricity to 95% of the state on the five islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Molokai, and Lanai. Although the majority of electricity is produced by oil-fired power plants, over 25% of electricity in its service territory comes from renewable energy; this portion is growing rapidly as the state has set a goal of 100% by 2045.Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc is engaged in generating, purchasing, transmission, distribution and selling of electric energy in the State of Hawaii.

Latest HE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .