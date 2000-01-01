Hawaiian Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:HA)
North American company
- Market Cap$1.071bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:HA
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAirlines
- ISINUS4198791018
Company Profile
Hawaiian Holdings Inc provides air transportation for passengers and cargo. Its primary asset is the sole ownership of Hawaiian Airlines. Routes are principally focused on transportation between the Hawaiian Islands, United States, and the South Pacific regions of Asia and Australia. In addition, it operates various charter flights. The company markets through several distribution channels, including its own website, travel agencies, and wholesale distributors. Partnerships have been established with other airlines to accommodate customers, and the company also participates in a frequent-flyer program. Flights in the United States constitute approximately three fourth of total revenue.