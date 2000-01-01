Company Profile

Hawesko Holding AG is a seller of premium wines and champagnes. It trades and sells wines, champagnes, and other alcoholic drinks to consumers and re-sellers through specialist wine-shop retail, wholesale and distance selling. The operating business segments are specialist wine-shop retail, distance selling, and wholesale/distribution. The specialist wine-shop retail and distance-selling reach end customers along a variety of sales channels, while the wholesale segment supplies the catering trade and re-sellers. Most of the revenue generates from specialist wine-shop retail. Geographically company generates most of the revenue from Germany.