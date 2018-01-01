Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Hawsons Iron Ltd (ASX:HIO) Share Price

HIO

Hawsons Iron Ltd

APAC company

Right Arrow 1

Basic Material

Right Arrow 2

Other Industrial Metals & Mining

Ask

-

Bid

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XASX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT+10, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This Stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Investment Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Hawsons Iron Ltd is a mineral exploration company that engages in the production of iron ore in Queensland, New South Wales, and South Australia. Its principal focus is on the Hawsons Iron Project (HIP).Carpentaria Resources Ltd is an emerging producer of iron ore in eastern Australia. It has interest in the Hawsons Iron Project, in addition to other magnetite interests in the emerging Braemar Iron Province.

Symbol

ASX:HIO

ISIN

AU0000171290

Currency

-

Loading Comparison

Latest HIO News

Go to All News >