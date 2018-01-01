Hawsons Iron Ltd (ASX:HIO) Share Price

HIO
Hawsons Iron Ltd
APAC company
Basic Material
Other Industrial Metals & Mining
Company Profile
Hawsons Iron Ltd is a mineral exploration company that engages in the production of iron ore in Queensland, New South Wales, and South Australia. Its principal focus is on the Hawsons Iron Project (HIP).Carpentaria Resources Ltd is an emerging producer of iron ore in eastern Australia. It has interest in the Hawsons Iron Project, in addition to other magnetite interests in the emerging Braemar Iron Province.
ASX:HIO
AU0000171290
