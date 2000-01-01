Hawthorn Resources Ltd (ASX:HAW)

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:HAW
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000HAW2

Company Profile

Hawthorn Resources Ltd is an Australian diversified base metal and gold explorer. The company is active on six major gold exploration projects - Anglo-Saxon, Edjudina, Deep South, Whiteheads and Yundamindera.Hawthorn Resources Ltd operates as a gold and base metal exploration company in Australia. It has various exploration interests in Western Australia, with a focus on gold, nickel, and base metals.

