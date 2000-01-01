Haynes International Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:HAYN)

North American company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - HAYN

Company Info - HAYN

  • Market Cap$288.650m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:HAYN
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorMetal Fabrication
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4208772016

Company Profile

Haynes International Inc is a producer of high-performance nickel and cobalt-based alloys in flat product form such as sheet, coil, and plate forms. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products consist of high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA's) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA's). The company's products are used in aerospace, industrial gas turbine, chemical processing, and other industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Europe; China, and other countries.Haynes International Inc is a producer of nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil and plate forms. It is engaged in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of alloys.

Latest HAYN news

