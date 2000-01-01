Haynes International Inc (NASDAQ:HAYN)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HAYN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HAYN
- Market Cap$251.130m
- SymbolNASDAQ:HAYN
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorMetal Fabrication
- Currency
- ISINUS4208772016
Company Profile
Haynes International Inc is a United-States based producer of high-performance nickel and cobalt-based alloys in flat product form such as sheet, coil and plate forms. It is focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products consist of high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA's) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA's). The company has manufacturing facilities in Kokomo, Indiana; Arcadia, Louisiana; and Mountain Home, North Carolina. It generates a vast majority of revenues from the sales of HTA's within the United States.Haynes International Inc is a producer of nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil and plate forms. It is engaged in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of alloys.