Company Profile

Haynes International Inc is a United-States based producer of high-performance nickel and cobalt-based alloys in flat product form such as sheet, coil and plate forms. It is focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products consist of high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA's) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA's). The company has manufacturing facilities in Kokomo, Indiana; Arcadia, Louisiana; and Mountain Home, North Carolina. It generates a vast majority of revenues from the sales of HTA's within the United States.