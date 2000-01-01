Company Profile

Haynes Publishing Group PLC is a UK based company engaged in the production and sale of automotive and motorcycle repair manuals. The company is organized into two segments, Professional and Consumer. Under Professional segment, the company provide technical data and intelligent workflow solutions for the automotive industry including parts distributors, parts manufacturers, diagnostic equipment manufacturers, fast fit & auto repair centres and fleet operators. In Consumer segment, the company delivers automotive repair and maintenance information to motorists and motoring enthusiasts in both a print and digital format. Most of the company's revenue is generated from Professional segment.Haynes Publishing Group PLC is engaged in the production and sale of automotive and motorcycle repair manuals. It publishes books on motoring, transport, family, and do it yourself related areas with operations in UK, Europe, North America and Australia.