Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE:HAYW)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HAYW
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HAYW
- Market Cap$3.902bn
- SymbolNYSE:HAYW
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorElectrical Equipment & Parts
- Currency
- ISINUS4212981009
Company Profile
Hayward Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The products are offered under various brands namely AquaVac, AquaRite, ColorLogic, Navigator, OmniLogic, OmniHub, TriStar, Super Pump, TurboCell, pHin and others.