Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE:HAYW)

North American company
Market Info - HAYW

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HAYW

  • Market Cap$3.902bn
  • SymbolNYSE:HAYW
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorElectrical Equipment & Parts
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4212981009

Company Profile

Hayward Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The products are offered under various brands namely AquaVac, AquaRite, ColorLogic, Navigator, OmniLogic, OmniHub, TriStar, Super Pump, TurboCell, pHin and others.

