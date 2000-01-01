Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co manufactures and sells adhesives, sealants, and other chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into three segments namely Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. It generates maximum revenue from the Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives segment. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment manufacture and supplies adhesives products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven and hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets. The company derives a majority of revenue from the United States.