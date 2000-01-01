Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company manufactures and sells adhesives, sealants, and other chemical-based products. The company's adhesives are typically used by manufacturers of food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, textiles, multiwall bags, water filtration products, insulation, and electronics. The company organizes itself into five segments based on product and geography: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas adhesives and Asia Pacific segments, which generate the majority of revenue, sell adhesives and solvents. More revenue comes from the United States than any other geography.