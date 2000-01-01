HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd (SIX:HBMN)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HBMN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HBMN
- Market CapCHF0.000m
- SymbolSIX:HBMN
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINCH0012627250
Company Profile
HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd is a Switzerland-based holding company. The firm invests in the healthcare sector. It holds and manages an international portfolio of promising companies in the human medicine, biotechnology, medical technology and diagnostics sectors, and related areas.HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd is a holding company. The Company purchases, holds and sells positions in human medicines, biotechnology, medical technology and diagnostic sectors.