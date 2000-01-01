HC Surgical Specialists Ltd (SGX:1B1)

APAC company
Company Info - 1B1

  • Market CapSGD77.540m
  • SymbolSGX:1B1
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1DC2000004

Company Profile

HC Surgical Specialists Ltd is a medical services group. It is engaged in providing endoscopic procedure, including gastroscopies and colonoscopies, and general surgery services.

