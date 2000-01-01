HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)
- Market Cap$48.869bn
- SymbolNYSE:HCA
- IndustryHealthcare
- ISINUS40412C1018
HCA Healthcare Inc is a health care services company. It operates general acute care hospitals, psychiatric hospitals, and rehabilitation hospitals. The company also operates freestanding surgery centers.