HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HCI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HCI
- Market Cap$379.010m
- SymbolNYSE:HCI
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Property & Casualty
- Currency
- ISINUS40416E1038
Company Profile
HCI Group Inc is a Florida-based company property and casualty insurance company. Its operations are divided into four divisions property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology.