HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HCWB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HCWB
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNASDAQ:HCWB
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS40423R1059
Company Profile
HCW Biologics Inc is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies to lengthen healthspan by disrupting the link between chronic, low-grade inflammation and age-related diseases. It is developing HCW9218 as an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with solid tumors.