HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HCWB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HCWB

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:HCWB
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS40423R1059

Company Profile

HCW Biologics Inc is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies to lengthen healthspan by disrupting the link between chronic, low-grade inflammation and age-related diseases. It is developing HCW9218 as an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with solid tumors.

Latest HCWB news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .