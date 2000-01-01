HDFC Bank Ltd ADR (NYSE:HDB)

North American company
Market Info - HDB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HDB

  • Market Cap$60.363bn
  • SymbolNYSE:HDB
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS40415F1012

Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd is one of India's largest non-government-owned banks. The bank's retail and wholesale segments service India's middle- and upper-income individuals and businesses. More than 60% of the bank's loans are to retail clients, within which working capital loans and vehicle financing are the most prominent (accounting for 73% of the retail book), followed by personal loans (16%) and housing loans (11%).HDFC Bank Ltd is a banking and financial services company. It offers retail banking, wholesale banking and other banking services such as accounts and deposits, loans, insurance, forex and among others.

