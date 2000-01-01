Company Profile

Headlam Group PLC trades in the floor covering products primarily the United Kingdom market. It operates its business across the UK and in Continental Europe also providing next day delivery service of its products. The company to be able to offer its services has developed an independent operating structure that includes over 50 different businesses across the UK and few more in continental Europe. Every segment represents an individual trading operation, and each operation is wholly aligned with the sales, marketing, supply and distribution of floor covering products.Headlam Group PLC trades in floor covering products through its independent operating structure with over 50 different businesses. Its operations are spread across UK, and the Headlam also has its presence in France, Switzerland and the Netherlands.