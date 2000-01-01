Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc is an oil and gas exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick and Quebec and offshore in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. The company's natural gas production and reserves properties include the McCully field located in Sussex, New Brunswick, the Frederick Brook shale located in Elgin, New Brunswick, the Anticosti Island located in Quebec and Old Harry prospect in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.Corridor Resources Inc is a junior resource company. It is engaged in the exploration for and development and production of petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick and Québec and offshore in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.