Company Profile

Healius is Australia’s second largest pathology provider and medical centre operator and third largest diagnostic imaging provider. Pathology and imaging revenues are almost entirely earned via the public health Medicare system. The company recently announced the sale of its medical centres business with the deal expected to close in the first half of fiscal 2021. Healius earns approximately 75% of revenue from pathology, and 20% from imaging and the remainder from day hospitals and IVF clinics.Primary Health Care Ltd is a healthcare company. It offers a range of services to general practitioners, specialists, and other healthcare practitioners who provide services from its medical centers.