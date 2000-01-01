Healius Ltd (ASX:HLS)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HLS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HLS

  • Market CapAUD1.787bn
  • SymbolASX:HLS
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000033359

Company Profile

Primary Health Care Ltd is a healthcare company. It offers a range of services to general practitioners, specialists, and other healthcare practitioners who provide services from its medical centers.

Latest HLS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .