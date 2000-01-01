Healius Ltd (ASX:HLS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HLS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HLS
- Market CapAUD1.787bn
- SymbolASX:HLS
- IndustryHealthcare
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU0000033359
Company Profile
Primary Health Care Ltd is a healthcare company. It offers a range of services to general practitioners, specialists, and other healthcare practitioners who provide services from its medical centers.