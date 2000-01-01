Health and Plant Protein Group Ltd (ASX:HPP)

APAC company
Company Profile

Health and Plant Protein Group Ltd, formerly Buderim Group Ltd is an Australia-based company engaged in the production and marketing of confectionery ginger and other ginger-based products to industrial, food service, and retail customers. It has three operating segments. Ginger operations segment manufactures a variety of confectionery ginger and other ginger-based products in Australia and Fiji; Macadamias operations segment, which is the key revenue driver, includes production and processing of macadamia products in Australia and Hawaii; and Tourism segment involves the sale of ginger and other retail gift and food products, and the provision of leisure activities within the Australian tourism market. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from Australia.Buderim Group Ltd is a producer of confectionery ginger. The company manufactures and markets confectionery ginger and other ginger-based products to industrial, food service, and retail customers. Also processes and markets macadamia.

