Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations Inc is a US-based company. It acts as a developer, distributor and cloud-based administrator of affordable individual health and family insurance plans which include short-term medical insurance plans, and guaranteed-issue and underwritten hospital indemnity plans. The company operates in two reportable segments that are Medicare Segment and IFP(Individual and family health insurance plans) Segment. The majority of the revenue is generated from the IFP segment.Health Insurance Innovations Inc is a developer, distributor and cloud-based administrator of affordable individual health and family insurance plans including short-term medical insurance plans, guaranteed-issue and underwritten hospital indemnity plans.