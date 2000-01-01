Health Insurance Innovations Inc Class A (NASDAQ:HIIQ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HIIQ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HIIQ
- Market Cap$327.760m
- SymbolNASDAQ:HIIQ
- IndustryHealthcare
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS42225K1060
Company Profile
Health Insurance Innovations Inc is a developer, distributor and cloud-based administrator of affordable individual health and family insurance plans including short-term medical insurance plans, guaranteed-issue and underwritten hospital indemnity plans.