Health Italia SpA (MTA:HI)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HI

  • Market Cap€50.010m
  • SymbolMTA:HI
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0005221004

Company Profile

Health Italia SpA operates in the market promotion of supplementary and replacement health solutions, and provides administration, claims handling, information technology and consultancy in health fund, health care speakers and to the mutual aid society.

Latest HI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .