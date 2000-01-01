Health Italia SpA (MTA:HI)
- Market Cap€50.010m
- SymbolMTA:HI
- IndustryHealthcare
- ISINIT0005221004
Health Italia SpA operates in the market promotion of supplementary and replacement health solutions, and provides administration, claims handling, information technology and consultancy in health fund, health care speakers and to the mutual aid society.