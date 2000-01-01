Health SA (EURONEXT:MLAHC)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MLAHC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MLAHC

  • Market Cap€6.680m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLAHC
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013251584

Company Profile

Health SA is a medical device company that manufactures equipments to monitor cardiac activity remotely. It allows to detect and prevent cardiovascular diseases. It is mainly used for diseases such as cancers, diabetes, respiratory diseases, among others.

Latest MLAHC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .