Healthcare Realty Trust Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:HR)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HR

  • Market Cap$4.190bn
  • SymbolNYSE:HR
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Healthcare Facilities
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4219461047

Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust. The company focuses on owning, leasing, and managing outpatient facilities and other healthcare properties. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a component of its operational growth strategy. It works with developers that have strong ties to a local health system and physicians. The company works to invest in outpatient facilities that are integral to a hospital's operations. It generates all of its revenue in the United States.Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust. It focuses on owning, leasing, and managing outpatient facilities and other healthcare properties. It generates all of its revenue in the United States.

Latest HR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .