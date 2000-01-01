Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HR
- Market Cap$3.558bn
- SymbolNYSE:HR
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Healthcare Facilities
- Currency
- ISINUS4219461047
Company Profile
Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust. The company focuses on owning, leasing, and managing outpatient facilities and other healthcare properties. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a component of its operational growth strategy. It works with developers that have strong ties to a local health system and physicians. The company works to invest in outpatient facilities that are integral to a hospital's operations. It generates all of its revenue in the United States.Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust. It focuses on owning, leasing, and managing outpatient facilities and other healthcare properties. It generates all of its revenue in the United States.