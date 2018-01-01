Healthcare Trust of America Inc Class A (NYSE:HTA) Share Price

Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America Inc is a healthcare facility REIT. The company operates one segment, which engages in acquiring and operating medical office buildings. The company generates all of its revenue in the United States. It relies on its in-house leasing platform in order to generate scale, maximize expense efficiency, and build tenant relationships. Its strategy focuses on stable cash flows with relatively low vacancy risk, with consideration of merger and acquisition investment to supplement its operational growth strategy.Healthcare Trust of America Inc is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates medical office buildings in the United States. The company generates all of its revenue in the United States.