Healthscope Ltd (ASX:HSO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HSO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HSO
- Market CapAUD4.283bn
- SymbolASX:HSO
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Care
- Currency
- ISINAU000000HSO1
Company Profile
Healthscope Ltd is a private healthcare provider in Australia and has pathology operations across New Zealand, Malaysia and Singapore. It provides healthcare services through ownership and management of hospitals, medical centres.