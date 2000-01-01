Company Profile

HealthStream Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations. Its reportable segments include Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. Workforce development solutions consist of SaaS, subscription-based products that are used by healthcare organizations. Its Provider Solutions products offer healthcare organizations software applications for administering and tracking provider credentialing, privileging, call center and enrollment activities. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Workforce solutions segment.HealthStream Inc provides software-as-a-service-based workforce development solutions for healthcare organizations. Its segment includes Healthstream workforce solutions, Healthstream patient experience solutions, and Healthstream provider solutions.