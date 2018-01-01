HeartBeam Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Share Price

BEAT
HeartBeam Inc
North American company
Healthcare
Health Information Services
Company Profile
HeartBeam Inc is a medical technology company primarily focusing on telemedicine solutions that enable the detection and monitoring of cardiac disease outside a healthcare facility setting. Its initial focus is providing diagnostic data to help physicians with care management of patients with cardiovascular disease.
