Heartland Express Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:HTLD)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HTLD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HTLD
- Market Cap$1.529bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:HTLD
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorTrucking
- Currency
- ISINUS4223471040
Company Profile
Heartland Express Inc is engaged in providing truckload services across the United States and Canada. It offers nationwide asset-based transportation services in the dry van truckload market. Also, the company offers truckload temperature-controlled transportation services and non-asset based brokerage services. The company's major customers represent primarily the consumer goods, appliances, food products, and automotive industries.Heartland Express Inc is a short-to-medium-haul truckload carrier of general commodities. The company provides transportation service to shippers, using late-model equipment and a combined fleet of company-owned and owner-operator tractors.