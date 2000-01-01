Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD)

North American company
Market Info - HTLD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HTLD

  • Market Cap$1.708bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:HTLD
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorTrucking
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4223471040

Company Profile

Heartland Express Inc is engaged in providing truckload services across the United States and Canada. It offers nationwide asset-based transportation services in the dry van truckload market. Also, the company offers truckload temperature-controlled transportation services and non-asset based brokerage services. The company's major customers represent primarily the consumer goods, appliances, food products, and automotive industries.Heartland Express Inc is a short-to-medium-haul truckload carrier of general commodities. The company provides transportation service to shippers, using late-model equipment and a combined fleet of company-owned and owner-operator tractors.

