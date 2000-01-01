Company Profile

Heartland Express Inc is engaged in providing truckload services across the United States and Canada. It offers nationwide asset-based transportation services in the dry van truckload market. Also, the company offers truckload temperature-controlled transportation services and non-asset based brokerage services. The company's major customers represent primarily the consumer goods, appliances, food products, and automotive industries.Heartland Express Inc is a short-to-medium-haul truckload carrier of general commodities. The company provides transportation service to shippers, using late-model equipment and a combined fleet of company-owned and owner-operator tractors.