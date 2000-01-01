Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA Inc is a multi-bank holding company that offers a wide range of commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to businesses, including public sector and non-profit entities, and to individuals. It also provides traditional and non-traditional service channels including online banking, mobile banking, and telephone banking. It operates through its one reportable segment that is Community banking and generates revenue from the same.