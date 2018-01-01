Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Heat Biologics Inc (AMEX:HTBX) Share Price

HTBX

Heat Biologics Inc

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Healthcare

Right Arrow 2

Biotechnology

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XASE

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Heat Biologics Inc is an immuno-oncology company. It is engaged in developing therapies that activate a patient's immune system against cancer utilizing an engineered form of gp96. The group's T cell-stimulating therapeutic vaccine platform technologies, Immune Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ImPACT) and Combination Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ComPACT) form the basis of its product candidates. Through ImPACT, it developed product candidates consisting of live, genetically modified, irradiated human cancer cells that secrete tumour-associated antigens together with an immune response stimulator called gp96. Through ComPACT, the firm engineered product candidates that incorporate ligand fusion proteins targeting co-stimulatory receptors into the gp96-Ig expression vector.Heat Biologics Inc is a US-based immuno-oncology company. It is engaged in developing therapies which activate a patient’s immune system against cancer utilizing an engineered form of gp96.

AMEX:HTBX

US42237K4094

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest HTBX News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News