Heat Biologics Inc (AMEX:HTBX) Share Price

HTBX
Heat Biologics Inc
North American company
Healthcare
Biotechnology
XASE
Company Profile
Heat Biologics Inc is an immuno-oncology company. It is engaged in developing therapies that activate a patient's immune system against cancer utilizing an engineered form of gp96. The group's T cell-stimulating therapeutic vaccine platform technologies, Immune Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ImPACT) and Combination Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ComPACT) form the basis of its product candidates. Through ImPACT, it developed product candidates consisting of live, genetically modified, irradiated human cancer cells that secrete tumour-associated antigens together with an immune response stimulator called gp96. Through ComPACT, the firm engineered product candidates that incorporate ligand fusion proteins targeting co-stimulatory receptors into the gp96-Ig expression vector.Heat Biologics Inc is a US-based immuno-oncology company. It is engaged in developing therapies which activate a patient’s immune system against cancer utilizing an engineered form of gp96.
AMEX:HTBX
US42237K4094
USD
