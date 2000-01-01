Heatec Jietong Holdings Ltd (SGX:5OR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 5OR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 5OR
- Market CapSGD2.340m
- SymbolSGX:5OR
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
- ISINSG1Y31945526
Company Profile
Heatec Jietong Holdings Ltd is a Singapore based company engaged in offering piping and heat exchanger services for the marine and oil and gas industries.