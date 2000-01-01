Company Profile

Heath (Samuel) & Sons PLC is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of hardware and bathroom field product. The company's product collection includes Landmark Industrial, Landmark Pure, Style Moderne, Fairfield, Antique, Xenon, and Novis and Curzon. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom.Heath (Samuel) & Sons PLC designs and manufactures high-quality faucets, showers, bathroom accessories and architectural hardware in classic and contemporary style.