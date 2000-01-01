Company Profile

Heavitree Brewery PLC is a UK-based company engaged in the business of leasing and operating public houses. Its geographical segments include the United Kingdom and the United States. The firm mainly involves running and developing tenanted and leased estate. The company owns over 60 pubs which include The Anchor Inn, The Ashcott Inn, The Atmospheric Railway, The Beach Hotel, The Bell Inn, The Brunswick Arms, and The Carpenter's Arms. It also owns land in the United States through its subsidiary while the majority of its revenues are generated from the pubs that it owns in the United Kingdom.